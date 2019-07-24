Continental introduces drop-in engine replacement for Cessna 172s

Continental introduced a new STC to install a Prime TMIO-370D3A3 engine into Cessna R and S series C172s at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019.

The fuel-injected 4-cylinder powerplant is an economical option to replace the original engine at TBO for 180 horsepower Cessna 172 R and S models, according to company officials.

The Prime IO-370-D3A3 delivers 180 horsepower, includes roller tappets, and comes with a recommended TBO of 2,200 hours that extends to 2,400 hours for high utilization aircraft, officials added.

The STC includes the engine, a Bendix impulse coupled ignition system to provide improved starting and reduced magneto maintenance, a starter, fuel system, and associated STC paperwork to complete the installation on Cessna 172s currently using a Lycoming IO-360-L2A engine. The STC is priced at $27,226.

The complete kit is available to order today, with deliveries starting in September 2019.