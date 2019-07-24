Honeywell enters experimental aircraft market with TruTrak acquisition

Honeywell has acquired privately held TruTrak Flight Systems, which manufactures autopilots for experimental, light-sport, and certified aircraft.

The acquisition, which will become part of Honeywell’s BendixKing business, brings the company into the experimental and GA market, which has grown by double digits over the past five years, company officials noted.

“TruTrak is a natural fit with BendixKing, and this acquisition opens up an exciting new market to us,” said Carl Esposito, president, Electronic Systems at Honeywell Aerospace. “It provides great technology at affordable prices, which is central to BendixKing’s business. Furthermore, adding TruTrak to the BendixKing family will attract new talent, foster collaboration and help us identify new ways to bring value to our customers.”

As part of the acquisition, TruTrak’s chief executive officer and owner, Andrew Barker, will join the BendixKing executive team. BendixKing will also add TruTrak’s engineers to its staff “to maintain the integrity of the technology and the affordability for which TruTrak’s products are known,” company officials said..

Since its founding in 1999, TruTrak has sold more than 15,000 autopilots.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.