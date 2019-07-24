Pilot and CFI forget to extend landing gear

The pilot of the retractable-gear Piper PA-28R reported that, during a simulated engine-out landing with a flight instructor, they forgot to extend the landing gear.
The airplane landed at the airport in Bowling Green, Ohio, with the gear retracted.
The airplane sustained substantial damage to the fuselage.
The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.
Probable cause: The pilot’s and flight instructor’s failure to extend the landing gear.
NTSB Identification: GAA17CA425
This July 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.
