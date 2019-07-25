First solo after long period of not flying goes awry

The private pilot reported he had recently returned to flying after a lengthy period of inactivity and that this was his first solo flight after completing a comprehensive flight review.

According to the pilot, after completing the traffic pattern, he landed the Cessna 172 at the midpoint of the 2,400′ runway at the airport in Factoryville, Pennsylvania, with 10 knots of excess airspeed and a slight tailwind. Despite maximum braking, the airplane overran the departure end of the runway and hit dense brush, which resulted in substantial damage to the engine firewall.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to attain the proper touchdown point, which resulted in a runway overrun.

NTSB Identification: ERA17CA250

This July 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.