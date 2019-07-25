Women in Aviation founder to retire

During her annual remarks at the Women in Aviation Breakfast at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019, Dr. Peggy Chabrian announced her intention to retire as president and CEO of Women in Aviation International effective April 2020.

“The organization is in an excellent place with record accomplishments in all areas including membership numbers, scholarship awards, and a solid financial position,” said Chabrian. “It has been a pleasure to have established the WAI annual conferences 30 years ago, to create the organization 25 years ago, and to serve as its president since its inception in 1994. My commitment is to engage in continued fundraising and public relations for WAI through next year’s conference, March 5-7, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista Florida, at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, up through April 2020 and to ensure a smooth transition once a new individual has been hired.”

WAI President Dr. Peggy Chabrian

According to WAI officials, this year has marked a number of important milestones for the organization including:

An all-time record of 14,000 members,

More than 4,500 attendees and 170 exhibitors at the 30th Annual International Women in Aviation Conference in Long Beach, California,

A total of $948,000 scholarships awarded in 2019, with a cumulative total reaching $12.5 million,

A $1 million endowment fund, and

The fifth international Girls in Aviation Day on Oct. 5, 2019, expected to reach 20,000 participants.

“A trailblazing pioneer and an industry leader, Dr. Peggy Chabrian has steered the international growth and prominence of WAI for three decades with her signature professionalism and expertise,” said Marci Veronie, WAI chairman. “On behalf of the WAI board of directors and staff, we offer a huge collective thank you for all that Peggy has accomplished for women in aviation pursuing a wide range of career pursuits and for providing the year-round resources to foster each member’s dream of finding her or his right path in this ever expanding industry.”

The WAI board will retain the services of an executive search firm to fill the leadership position, officials noted.