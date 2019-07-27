Video: Fairey Firefly at Oshkosh

Frederick A. Johnsen, General Aviation News’ Of Wings & Things columnist, posted this video last week from EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019.

“Here’s a fascinating look at Eddie Kurdziel demonstrating the Griffon engine, wing fold, and maneuvering flap positions on his rare Fairey Firefly. Fireflies first served the Royal Navy in World War II as two-seat fighters. Their mission evolved to ground attack and antisubmarine warfare after the war,” Fred explains.

