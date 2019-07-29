Student freezes on landing, wrestles CFI for control

The flight instructor reported that, during the landing flare about 20′ above the runway at the airport in Powell, Wyoming, the student pilot “froze” at the flight controls.
She added that she told the student pilot “Add power – too high,” but the student did not respond.
The student pilot “hung on” to the flight controls, “forcing the instructor to push full power and physically take the airplane.”
The Cessna 172 landed hard, and the left wing hit the runway.
The airplane sustained substantial damage to the left wing.
Probable cause: The student pilot’s improper landing flare and subsequent failure to relinquish the flight controls, which resulted in a hard landing.
NTSB Identification: GAA17CA437
This July 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.
