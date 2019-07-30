Deer hits plane during landing roll

The PA-28 pilot reported that, during the landing roll, two deer ran onto the runway and one hit the airplane’s left side.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the left wing and fuselage.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

The FAA Chart Supplement airport page for the airport in New Market, Virginia, in part, stated: “Deer and birds on and in the vicinity of the runway.”

Probable cause: The airplane’s collision with a deer during the landing roll.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA438

This July 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.