Senator seeks input from GA pilots

WASHINGTON, D.D. — U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), a general aviation pilot with more than 11,000 hours, is seeking input from GA pilots on draft legislation to establish a National Center for the Advancement of Aviation.

U.S. Sen. James Inhofe taxis after landing at Woodring Airport for a fly-in. (Staff Photo by Billy Hefton)

“My legislation would form an independent, non-government center tasked with four key goals to support the future of American aviation:

Foster a diverse and reinvigorated aviation workforce; Facilitate new and expanded STEM educational opportunities for high school students interested in aviation; Serve as a central repository of safety and economic data, and, Support research and collaborate on training methods and new technologies.”

You can see the text of the draft on Inhofe’s Senate website. A section by section summary is available here.

Comments and suggestions can be submitted online.