Senator seeks input from GA pilots

WASHINGTON, D.D. — U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), a general aviation pilot with more than 11,000 hours, is seeking input from GA pilots on draft legislation to establish a National Center for the Advancement of Aviation. 

U.S. Sen. James Inhofe taxis after landing at Woodring Airport for a fly-in. (Staff Photo by Billy Hefton)

“My legislation would form an  independent, non-government center tasked with four key goals to support the future of American aviation:

  1. Foster a diverse and reinvigorated aviation workforce;
  2. Facilitate new and expanded STEM educational opportunities for high school students interested in aviation;
  3. Serve as a central repository of safety and economic data, and,
  4. Support research and collaborate on training methods and new technologies.”

You can see the text of the draft on Inhofe’s Senate website. A section by section summary is available here.

Comments and suggestions can be submitted online.

