Senator seeks input from GA pilots

WASHINGTON, D.D. — U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), a general aviation pilot with more than 11,000 hours, is seeking input from GA pilots on draft legislation to establish a National Center for the Advancement of Aviation.
“My legislation would form an independent, non-government center tasked with four key goals to support the future of American aviation:
- Foster a diverse and reinvigorated aviation workforce;
- Facilitate new and expanded STEM educational opportunities for high school students interested in aviation;
- Serve as a central repository of safety and economic data, and,
- Support research and collaborate on training methods and new technologies.”
You can see the text of the draft on Inhofe’s Senate website. A section by section summary is available here.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.