Picture of the Day: A dragon visits AirVenture

John Dowd submitted the following photo and note: “Puff, the dragon, visited EAA AirVenture Oshkosh on July 25, 2019. Of course the world’s largest and most ancient flyer would want to visit the world’s largest fly in. Some might say it is “anthropomorphism,” but they’d be wrong. The photo was taken by the Ultralight Barn.”

