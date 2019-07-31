Record year for Oshkosh

Just released facts and figures from the Experimental Aircraft Association shows it was a record year for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019.

Storms the weekend before the big show kicked off on July 22 created some challenges for the EAA staff and volunteers, but they more than met those challenges, according to EAA CEO and Chairman Jack Pelton.

“What I’m most proud of this year is how our volunteers, staff, and the community joined to overcome the challenges resulting from the massive storms that hit the airport and campground just prior to opening day,” he said. “It took a true team effort to meet the additional demands on time and resources to provide services to our members and visitors.”

EAA CEO and Chairman Jack Pelton at the iconic Brown Arch entry to the flightline at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, with the east side painted blue in honor of the original colors of the 1970 EAA fly-in convention that started 50 consecutive years in Oshkosh. (Photo by Connor Madison)

Attendance

Approximately 642,000 people attended the week-long show, 6.8% above 2018’s record total.

“EAA members and aviation enthusiasts attended in large numbers, and stayed throughout the week. On July 22, we thanked Oshkosh residents for 50 years of support with free opening-day tickets and more than 8,700 of them attended, which equates to 13% of the city’s population,” Pelton reported. “Throughout the rest of the week, our efforts to create unique attractions and aviation highlights across the grounds were incredibly successful in creating ‘Only at Oshkosh’ moments.”

Total aircraft

More than 10,000 aircraft arrived at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh and other airports in east-central Wisconsin. At Wittman alone, there were 16,807 aircraft operations in the 11-day period from July 19-29, which is an average of approximately 127 takeoffs/landings per hour.

Total showplanes

Showplanes totaled 2,758, including:

1,057 homebuilt aircraft (including a record 592 homebuilt aircraft campsites),

939 vintage airplanes,

400 warbirds (a 6% increase),

188 ultralights and light-sport aircraft,

105 seaplanes (40% increase),

62 aerobatic aircraft, and

7 in other categories.

Camping

More than 12,300 sites in aircraft and drive-in camping accounted for an estimated 40,000 visitors.

Volunteers

More than 5,500 volunteers contributed more than 250,000 hours.

Forums, Workshops, and Presentations

A total of 1,500 sessions were attended by more than 75,000 people.

EAA aircraft flights

3,051 people flew aboard EAA’s Ford Tri-Motors, while 3,173 people flew aboard EAA’s Bell 47 helicopters, and 669 flew aboard EAA’s B-17 Aluminum Overcast.

Social Media, Internet and Mobile

More than 17.6 million people were reached by EAA’s social media channels during AirVenture; EAA’s website had more than 2.1 million page views; EAA video clips during the event were viewed 4.5 million times; and EAA’s 2,740 photo uploads were viewed more than 13.3 million times, association officials report.

Additionally, EAA web streams were accessed more than 1.6 million times by viewers in more than 200 countries, who watched more than 315,000 hours of activities from the AirVenture grounds.

The AirVenture app was downloaded and used by nearly 47,000 attendees.

EAA Radio reached more than 104,000 listeners in 158 countries with 6,735 hours of audio, and more than 47,000 viewers of 405,000 minutes of streaming video.

International Visitors

A record 2,772 visitors registered from 93 nations, also a record total. (Actual counts are higher since international visitor registration is voluntary.) Top countries represented by registered visitors: Canada (561 visitors), Australia (386), and South Africa (177).

The Gathering shines

The EAA Aviation Foundation’s annual event to support its aviation education programs attracted some 1,400 people and raised more than $2.8 million that will be focused on EAA’s mission of growing participation in aviation.

Economic impact

Economic impact of the event is $170 million for the five counties in the Oshkosh region (Winnebago, Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Calumet, and Brown). That figure is based on a 2017 University of Wisconsin Oshkosh economic impact study, EAA officials note.

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2020

According to Pelton, planning has already begun for next year’s show, slated from July 20-26, 2020.

“Planning is well underway for next year’s event, including discussions during AirVenture 2019 about possible features and attractions for 2020,” he said. “In the next few months, we will be finalizing highlights in all areas to make the 68th annual EAA fly-in convention the World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration.”