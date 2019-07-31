VFR into IMC fatal for two

Although he had no night or instrument flight experience, the sport pilot and his passenger departed in a non-instrument-certificated light sport airplane at night with an overcast ceiling and thunderstorms in the area.

Radar data showed that the Zenith CH701SP proceeded on course for about nine minutes and then entered a right descending turn that continued to hitting the ground near Laddonia, Missouri. This was consistent with the pilot attempting to return to the departure airport and not paying attention to his altitude.

Examination of the accident site revealed that the plane struck open level farm land in a right wing-low, nose-low attitude.

It is likely that the pilot continued visual flight into an area of instrument meteorological conditions, which resulted in the him experiencing a loss of visual reference and subsequent spatial disorientation.

The pilot had a history of chronic insomnia treated with temazepam, a sedating benzodiazepine, and was regularly prescribed hydrocodone, an opioid analgesic. Toxicology testing detected these drugs and their metabolites in the pilot’s system.

He was likely impaired by effects from his use of temazepam, and the impairing effects of temazepam were likely enhanced by the his use of hydrocodone. It is likely that his decision-making was degraded due to his combined use of temazepam and hydrocodone.

Probable cause: The pilot’s decision to take off at night and continue visual flight into instrument meteorological conditions. which resulted in the pilot becoming spatially disoriented and losing control of the airplane. Contributing to the accident were the pilot’s degraded decision-making due to his use of a combination of impairing prescription drugs, and the pilot’s lack of instrument and night flight experience.

NTSB Identification: CEN17FA288

This July 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.