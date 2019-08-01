Fuel starvation after maintenance leads to Mooney crash in yard

The airplane had just been released from a repair shop after the engine exhaust system had been rebuilt on his Mooney M20.

According to the pilot, the engine was tested before being released from the repair shop, and no mechanical anomalies were noted.

While completing the preflight run-up, the engine quit running when it was at 1,800 rpm. He got out of the airplane and did a walkaround and noticed nothing abnormal. He then attempted multiple engine starts, and “the engine would try to start, but would not keep running.”

He was finally able to get the engine started. He conducted a preflight, but did not visually check or measure the fuel in either tank.

Before flight, he believed the left fuel tank was empty.

He then took off and circled the airport in a right traffic pattern, flew down the runway at 2,000′ mean sea level, then proceeded to his destination.

When he departed, the left tank low fuel light was on, the right fuel tank light was off, and the fuel level in the right tank was between 1/8 and 1/4 full. The fuel selector was selected to the right fuel tank.

About 7 nautical miles from the destination airport, the right tank low fuel light illuminated for about 3 to 5 seconds and then extinguished.

As he turned the airplane onto final, he added power and “pumped the throttle several times with no response from the engine.”

He added that when the engine lost power, he switched the fuel selector from the right tank to the left tank out of habit.

The airplane continued to sink, so he made a slight right turn to avoid power lines and a street with several cars and landed hard in a large yard in Skiatook, Oklahoma. The right wing sustained substantial damage.

An FAA aviation safety inspector reported that, after the accident, he and the pilot drained the fuel from the airplane. He reported that they sumped about 3.25 to 3.50 gallons of fuel from the right tank and about 1 gallon of fuel from the left tank.

The Airplane Flight Manual (AFM) stated that the airplane had a total unusable fuel volume of 3 gallons and was equipped with left and right fuel low annunciation lights that indicated when 2.5 to 3 gallons of usable fuel remained in the respective tanks. The AFM further stated, “switch to fuller tank.”

Estimated fuel requirements for the flight, based on the pilot’s statement that the airplane normally burned “28-30 gph gallons per hour on takeoff power and 18-19 gph on cruise power” and the reported flight profile, indicated that a minimum of 8.7 gallons were required for the flight. When an additional 30-minute reserve was added, a total of 17.96 gallons were required for the flight.

The pilot reported that, before flight, the fuel gauges read 1/8 (4.7 gallons) to 1/4 (9.4 gallons) full on the right fuel tank, and he believed the left fuel tank was empty. It is likely that the engine was starved of fuel after the pilot completed multiple turns in the traffic pattern with low fuel in the right fuel tank, and that, subsequently, when he switched the fuel selector to the left fuel tank, which contained only about 1 gallon of fuel, fuel starvation occurred.

Probable cause: The pilot’s improper decision to conduct the flight despite the fuel gauges indicating that there was insufficient fuel for the flight, which resulted in the low amount of fuel in the right tank becoming unported during the multiple turns, and his subsequent improper decision to switch to the nearly empty left tank, which led to a loss of engine power due to fuel starvation.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA472

This August 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.