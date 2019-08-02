BendixKing offer cockpit upgrade for 6,000 Cessna aircraft

BendixKing is launching a new cockpit retrofit, modification, and upgrade (RMU) program for more than 6,000 Cessna single-engine piston aircraft.
“The affordable and flexible program replaces legacy avionics with advanced upgrades to help Cessna operators modernize their aircraft,” company officials said.
More than 6,000 single-engine piston aircraft from Cessna are equipped with BendixKing avionics.
“These aircraft and many others in Cessna’s pilot training and recreation line can have their life extended through BendixKing’s new upgrade offerings,” company officials said.
Upgrades include AeroVue Touch, which is a primary flight display with a high-definition touchscreen that consolidates all essential flight information onto one screen, as well as makesall critical functions accessible with one or two touches.
Another possible upgrade is AeroNav, a multifunction touchscreen navigator that improves flight efficiency, and AeroPoint 200, an engine analyzer and display that includes Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast compliant solutions, company officials reported.
The program offers options, so Cessna owners can upgrade from a single product to an entire panel, BendixKing officials added.
The full RMU package option includes two AeroVue Touch systems, an AeroNav 900, an AeroNav 800, an audio panel, a remote transponder, the KI 300, and an engine display, officials added.
