Picture of the Day: The best part of camping at Oshkosh

Jay Rossignol submitted the following photo and note: “This was my favorite part of camping at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019. At 0600, you are awoken by the sounds of radial engines as warbirds depart in formation, often with a photo ship close behind, to take advantage of the morning light. I’m already looking forward to next year!”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.