Aeronautical Chart User’s Guide updated

ASA has released the updated 13th edition of the Aeronautical Chart User’s Guide.

The guide, by the FAA’s Aeronautical Information Service, is the “definitive learning aid, reference document, and introduction to the wealth of information provided on aeronautical charts and in chart navigation publications,” ASA officials note.

Included are explanations of all symbology used on the FAA charts, including the world aeronautical charts, sectional aeronautical, terminal area, flyway planning, helicopter route, enroute low- and high-altitude, area, and oceanic route charts, as well as standard terminal arrival routes, standard instrument departures, and instrument approach procedures. Chart legends and airspace classifications tables are also included.

The softcover 136-page book is $16.95. The eBook PDF is $11.95, while a bundle of both is priced at $21.95.