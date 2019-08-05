Champion noses over during flight review

The pilot of a tailwheel-equipped Champion 7ACA reported that he and the flight instructor were conducting touch-and-go landings as part of a flight review.

During the eighth landing at the airport in Nampa, Idaho, the airplane veered to the right, the flight instructor applied the brakes, and the airplane nosed down. The empennage sustained substantial damage.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during the landing roll and the flight instructor’s use of excessive braking, which led to a nose-over.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA471

This August 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.