What can you learn from NTSB accident reports?

A new version of the Flight Chain App is available that includes a new Safety Quiz feature that lets pilots quiz themselves with questions based on actual NTSB accident reports, NTSB statistics, and other aviation topics.

It’s another step in Flight Chain App’s efforts to make it easier for pilots to learn from accident chains and NTSB reports, according to company officials.

The Safety Quiz covers areas of flight that have been a factor in aviation accidents, including VFR into IMC, loss of control, controlled flight into terrain (CFIT), and aerodynamic stalls/spins at different phases of flight



Other quiz questions gathered from accident reports cover accidents involving density altitude, fuel management, midair collisions, and the “impossible turn,” when a pilot attempts to make a 180° turn back to the airport when trouble emerges immediately after takeoff.



The new Safety Quiz feature is available for all users of the app. No subscription is required, company officials note.

Flight Chain App gives pilots every NTSB aircraft accident report since 1982. Basic features come with a one-time purchase of $4.99. Additional premium features require an in-app purchase via subscription options.