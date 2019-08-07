uAvionix opens two new facilities

BIG FORK, Montana — uAvionix, a designer and manufacturer of communications, navigation, and surveillance (CNS) equipment for unmanned and manned aircraft, has recently expanded with the official opening of two new facilities: Headquarters 2 (HQ2) in Leesburg, Virginia, will focus on business operations, business development, and regulatory engagement; and a new FAA Manufacturing Inspection District Office (MIDO) approved manufacturing facility in Columbia Falls, Montana.

HQ2 is located in Loudoun County, Virginia, in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. This expansion reflects the company’s long-term business strategy and the strong growth the company has seen in both the unmanned and manned aviation markets, according to company officials.

The Columbia Falls facility.

The Columbia Falls MIDO approved manufacturing facility features a 4,000- square-foot multi-line manufacturing floor.

The expansion is a result of the increased demand for uAvionix certified products like skyBeacon and tailBeacon for the GA market, and ping200X and truFYX for the unmanned systems market, according to company officials.

The SkyBeacon

“We are proud to have employees in both Virginia and Montana locations and the contributions that we are making to the local economies furthers our mission to provide avionics that aid in communication, navigation and separation of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), general aviation and even airport surface common situational awareness,” said Christian Ramsey, president and local lead for HQ2.

The Montana headquarters “remains critical to operations and growth,” company officials said, adding it will continue to focus on engineering, manufacturing, and support.