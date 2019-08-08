General Aviation News

Cessna 170 crashes after door opens in flight

by Leave a Comment

The pilot reported that, during a go-around after a low approach, the Cessna 170’s left cabin door opened.

He reached back to close the door and the airplane aerodynamically stalled.

He was unable to recover, and the airplane hit the ground and hit multiple fences in Axtell, Kansas.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the fuselage.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s exceedance of the airplane’s critical angle of attack during a go-around. Contributing to the accident was the pilot’s decision to attempt to close a passenger door during a critical phase of flight.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA489

This August 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.

Learn from the misfortune of others

Sign up now to receive NTSB Accident Reports and GA news in your email inbox. Join 110,000+ fellow aviators.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners