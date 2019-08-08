Cessna 170 crashes after door opens in flight

The pilot reported that, during a go-around after a low approach, the Cessna 170’s left cabin door opened.
He reached back to close the door and the airplane aerodynamically stalled.
He was unable to recover, and the airplane hit the ground and hit multiple fences in Axtell, Kansas.
The airplane sustained substantial damage to the fuselage.
The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.
Probable cause: The pilot’s exceedance of the airplane’s critical angle of attack during a go-around. Contributing to the accident was the pilot’s decision to attempt to close a passenger door during a critical phase of flight.
NTSB Identification: GAA17CA489
This August 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.