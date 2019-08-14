Cub pilot hits hangar during tailwheel training

The flight instructor, who was providing tailwheel instruction in the Piper J-3 Cub, reported that, after several dual landings, he exited the airplane to allow the pilot receiving instruction to conduct a solo flight.

During the pilot’s third solo landing, the CFI observed the pilot make a wheel landing. During the landing, the airplane exited the runway to the left and hit a hangar at the airport in Camas, Washington.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the fuselage.

The flight instructor reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot receiving instruction’s failure to maintain directional control during landing.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA506

This August 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.