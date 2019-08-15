West Houston’s C.G. ‘Hank’ Henry flies west

West Houston Airport Chief Pilot C.G. “Hank” Henry passed away Aug. 7, 2019. He was 94.

Born 1925, in Crossville, Tennessee, Hank was a flight instructor with over 35,000 hours of flight time, most of which was instructing.

Hank learned to fly at an early age and served in World War II as crew of the B-24. He later managed flight operations for an FBO in Galveston, Texas, and went on to become the Chief Pilot/Test Pilot for Navion Aircraft Corporation.

His stints included working as mechanic and pilot for Guinn Flying Service in Pearland, Texas. In 1973 he joined the staff at West Houston Airport where he served in various positions including Maintenance Supervisor, Charter Pilot, Certified Flight Instructor (CFI), Chief Pilot, and FAA Designated Pilot Examiner.

“Hank is an aviation legend teaching generations of pilots. He has students who are now professional pilots at probably every airline around the world,” said Woody Lesikar, Airport Manager of West Houston Airport. “I’ve known him for 60 years. He taught me to fly in the 60’s.”

Hank’s credentials included that of commercial pilot with a multi-engine, instrument, Citation, Seaplane and Glider ratings, CFI/AI, Inspector Aircraft and Pilot Examiner. He received the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award and the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, the AOPA Presidential Award, was inducted into the International Forest of Friendship by the Women’s Organization of the 99s, and numerous other recognitions for his accomplishments.

Hank had flown over 300 models of aircraft, including Stearman, Douglas DC3s, all Cessna models, Piper models, Mooneys, and Beechcraft products, Taylorcrafts, Ercoupes, Interstates, even a Jenny.

Hank flew as Pilot-in-Command until he was 90.

The airport will honor Hank at a memorial service Saturday, Aug. 17, at 10:30 a.m. at the West Houston Airport Terminal.