First solo goes awry

The solo student pilot reported that, after completing three takeoffs and landings unassisted with his flight instructor, he took off for his first solo.
He added that, during the first solo landing, the airplane “floated” in ground effect for about 4 to 5 seconds, and he added rudder to align the airplane with the runway centerline.
He said the airplane’s nosewheel was “not straight when it touched down” on the runway at the airport in Chandler, Arizona.
He applied brake to maintain directional control and then applied power to abort the landing, but the airplane veered off the runway to the right.
He then reduced power to idle and stopped the airplane in the grass next to the runway and awaited instructions from air traffic control.
The left wing sustained substantial damage.
The student pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.
Probable cause: The student pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during landing.
NTSB Identification: GAA17CA487
This August 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.
