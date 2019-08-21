Blind 13 year old wins flour bombing contest

Bombardier Joseph Greco, a blind 13-year-old boy adopted from China, won the 2019 FATPNW Flour Bombing contest on Sunday Funday at the Arlington Fly-In on Aug. 18.

Bombardier Joseph Greco smiles in the back seat after learning his flour bomb was the closest to the target. Joseph’s crew consisted of pilot Larry Larrabue and spotter Brice Van Baren.

Joseph loves to fly and hopes to become the first ever blind pilot. Just look at the grin on his face.

Serving as Joseph’s crew were pilot Larry Larrabue and spotter Brice Van Baren. Larry is a backcountry pilot originally from Peru and Brice is the founder of the social aviation network FATPNW (Flights Above The Pacific Northwest).

Bombardier Joseph Greco practices his flour bombing procedure.

FATPNW’s Sunday Funday consisted of Beauty Landings and Flour Bombing contests, as well as a potluck BBQ.

“The events are held to encourage pilot participation at the Arlington Fly-In and to highlight general aviation to fly-in guests who do not have exposure to the GA community at large,” said FATPNW Founder Brice Van Baren.

