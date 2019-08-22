Cessna 180 flips after landing on glassy water

The pilot of the float-equipped Cessna 180 reported that, during landing on a lake in Willow, Alaska, after observing what he thought were ripples on the water, the airplane touched down sooner than he expected.

The left float skipped on the water, the right float’s toe contacted the water, and the airplane nosed over and came to rest inverted.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to both wings, the fuselage, and empennage.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s improper landing flare while landing on water with glassy water conditions, which resulted in the airplane nosing over.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA475

This August 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.