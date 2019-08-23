Pilot fails to compensate for tailwind, hits trees on landing

According to the pilot, as he approached the airport in Loman, Idaho, he requested a wind and weather PIREP. An unknown person replied on the CTAF to expect winds out of the west.

With the intent of landing on runway 2, he overflew the airfield and observed a light crosswind from the west.

He landed the Beech A36 on a 2,580′ turf surface.

The pilot recalled a shift in wind direction during landing.

The airspeed as he crossed the runway threshold was about 90 knots, and the airspeed “increased dramatically” during the landing flare and touchdown.

The pilot applied the brakes, however the airplane overran the departure end of the runway and hit a tree. The airplane sustained substantial damage to the engine mounts and the fuselage.

According to the pilot, witnesses to the accident recalled that the airplane landed in variable wind conditions and touched down with a 20- to 30-knot tailwind.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s inadequate compensation for a tailwind, which resulted in a runway overrun.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA497

This August 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.