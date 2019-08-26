ASA Flight Planner Pad meets new FAA requirements

On Aug. 27, 2019, the FAA is transitioning to the mandatory use of the international flight plan format for all IFR and VFR domestic and international civil flights.
Officials at ASA report that the company’s Flight Planner Pad already meets this requirement.
The front side of each flight planner sheet provides for input of preflight information such as planned course, altitude, predicted winds, en route checkpoints, compass headings, estimated times, fuel, navaid frequencies, and terminal information, including field elevation, runway information, and communication frequencies.
The back side of each sheet includes a preflight pilot checklist, weight and balance computation table, PIREP guidance, and the flight plan format used by the FAA and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
The pad, which includes 48 sheets, sells for $4.95.
