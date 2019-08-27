Bearhawk Companion in development

AUSTIN, Texas — Bearhawk Aircraft in in the process of developing the Bearhawk Companion, a side-by-side two-place aircraft.

“We have for some time now heard from many buyers that desire a side-by-side, two-place aircraft with all the great features of the Bearhawk designs,” said Mark Goldberg, owner of Bearhawk Aircraft. “While the idea was not new to the Bearhawk community of builders, its time had come.”

“The Bearhawk Companion is based on the Patrol’s wings with a fuselage derived from the four-place,” he continued. “The result will be a very rugged two-place utility plane with a large area for cargo and superb load carrying ability.”

Goldberg’s Bearhawk Patrol

The possibility of offering this model had been discussed before, then a firm order and deposit from Greg C. of Massachusetts put the plan in motion, according to Goldberg.

“I wanted the proven strength and wide performance envelope of a Bearhawk,” Greg said. “But, like many others, (I) was torn between the 4-Place and Patrol. Since most of my flying is local or medium distance cross-country with a single passenger, the new Companion is a perfect fit.”

The Bearhawk Companion can be powered by a Lycoming 4-cylinder engine, including the 320/360/370/375 variants and IO-390 providing 150–210 hp, company officials note.

The Companion offers 2,200 pounds gross weight, an increase of 200 pounds over the tandem Patrol. The Bearhawk Companion will be capable of carrying 225 pounds of cargo in the baggage area. This may be increased after flight testing, company officials noted.

The plane is expected to be available in October.