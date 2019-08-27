iPad cooling cases, mounts debut

X-naut, creator of iPad Cooling Cases, has introduced a line of mounts specially designed for pilots.

The line includes single and dual suction cup variants to stay attached to glass and other non-porous surfaces, as well as a clamp-based version to grab hold on a yoke shaft or any exposed tube, company officials explain.

The three mounts, built of aluminum, are adjustable based on their double ball joint design.

“Our mission with the Pilot Series is to help our fellow aviation enthusiasts fly safer by offering reliable solutions to prevent iPad overheating,” said Darren Saravis, CEO and founder of X-naut. “Part of this includes making it easy for our customers to get off the ground sooner by developing a complete ecosystem of cooling cases, mounts, and accessories. We sought to reduce the customers’ time spent going through the trouble of figuring out how everything works together, often requiring adapters and components from other brands.”

X-naut also has debuted a new cockpit visor. Developed in partnership with Hoodman Corporation, the X-naut Cockpit Visor eliminates glare on iPad screens in both portrait and landscape orientations, company officials said.

Also unveiled was an 11″ iPad Cooling Case, designed to be compatible with the latest iPad Pro models. The new size also includes a magnetic dock to house the Apple Pencil.