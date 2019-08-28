General Aviation News

Fuel exhaustion abruptly ends student pilot’s solo cross-country flight

The solo student pilot reported that, on a cross-country flight, she diverted to a closer airport because the Cessna 150 was low on fuel.

She executed a go-around after a high approach, but when she advanced the throttle forward, the engine experienced a total loss of engine power. She then landed the airplane straight ahead in brush near Wasilla, Alaska.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to both wings.

Postaccident examination revealed that the airplane had less than the 3.5 unusable gallons of fuel.

The student pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The student pilot’s inadequate in-flight fuel planning, which resulted in fuel exhaustion, the subsequent total loss of engine power, and a forced off-airport landing.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA542

This August 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.

