Washington teacher named Aerospace Educator of the Year

Washington state teacher Scott McComb has been named the 2019 A. Scott Crossfield Educator of the Year by the National Aviation Hall of Fame.

McComb is the department chair of the science department at Raisbeck Avation High School in Seattle, as well as founding coach and chair of the Washington State Science Olympiad, American Institute of Aeronautics & Astronautics (AIAA) founding advisor, and Green Energy Team founding advisor.

He will receive the honor, including a $2,500 cash award, during the NAHF’s Enshrinement events in Denver Sept. 27-28.

The Crossfield Award, founded in 1986 by NAHF Enshrinee Scott Crossfield, is a juried annual competition to recognize a teacher for his or her exemplary use of aerospace in their classroom curricula.

Scott Crossfield (Photo courtesy NASA)

Crossfield, who was inducted in 1983, was a renowned test pilot, research pilot and aerospace researcher. His tests with pressurized suits led to the development of the space suit.

McCombs’ accomplishments include developing the program of Physics of Flight and Aerospace Engineering, which provides students creative problem solving techniques using various materials.

McComb’s curriculum includes many exceptional activities, such as the Wing Beam where students design, build, and test the most efficient composite wing beam possible. Other programs include the design, build, and testing of heat shields; investigate and evaluate factors that affect takeoff performance in conjunction with flight test engineers; and develop, build, and test solar powered Martian rovers.

Over the past 14 years, he has been dedicated to continuing his own scientific and aviation academia by performing scientific research in the Arctic, obtaining his private pilot’s license, interning at both Boeing Flight Test and Blue Origin, and learning computational modeling in physics. He is a well-recognized and respected educator at one of the top college-prep STEM schools in the nation, NAHF officials noted.

“Scott McComb has developed, enhanced and implemented an outstanding program of Aerospace Engineering education at one of the top college-prep STEM schools in the nation,” said Terese Tipton, principal of Raisbeck Aviation School. “He believes wholeheartedly in the power of encouraging and developing the unique talents of each of his students. He transforms students’ young minds from being hesitant to being researchers and scientists.”

The presentation of the Crossfield Award will be made by 2001 NAHF Enshrinee Major General Joe Engle, USAF (Ret).

Nearly 1,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony, which features the formal installation of the Class of 2019: Colonel Guion “Guy” S. Bluford, USAF (Ret), Ph.D., aerospace engineer, fighter pilot, decorated Vietnam veteran, and space shuttle astronaut; (the late) Colonel Gregory “Pappy” Boyington, USMC, Medal of Honor Awardee, “Flying Tiger” combat pilot, and CO of the “Black Sheep Squadron;” Brigadier General Charles M. Duke, Jr., USAF (Ret), USNA graduate, NASA Group 5, CAPCOM Apollo 11, LMP Apollo 16, and the 10th person to walk on the moon; Martha and John King, 40 year veterans of aviation instruction; and (the late) Katherine Stinson, fourth female in the U.S. to earn a pilot’s certificate and founder of the Stinson School of Flying. The five inductees will bring the total number of NAHF Enshrinees to 246.