Picture of the Day: My favorite co-pilot

Michael Hamlett submitted the following photo and note: “On a cool March morning, it’s time to go flying with N6577W, my 1965 Cherokee 140, and my favorite co-pilot, my daughter. She loves to fly and enjoys just watching the scenery beneath go by. She doesn’t ask many questions, just watches. Her first flight with me at 10 years old ended in the ever popular, “do you want to drive the plane back to the ramp?” I turned off the runway and she grabbed the yoke with both hands, made the 90° turns onto the taxiway and all the way to the ramp for a perfect parking job. We all know my feet did the work, but to a 10 year old, she was all smiles and concentration!”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.