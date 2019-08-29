General Aviation News

Video: Climb aboard Parrot Head

Fred Johnsen, General Aviation News Of Wings & Things columnist, just posted this video to YouTube, inviting viewers to climb aboard the Warhawk Air Museum’s dual-control P-40N nicknamed Parrot Head for a sortie over Nampa, Idaho, in the company of a P-47 Thunderbolt and an F7F Tigercat on Aug. 24, 2019.

The flight was on the weekend of the Warbird Roundup, an annual gathering of warbirds at Nampa that is hosted by the resident Warhawk Air Museum. A GoPro 7 provides a swivel-head view of the action, augmented with some coverage from a hand-held Sony FDR-AX53.

“Special thanks to P-40 pilot Rob Patterson, and to John and Sue Paul of the Warhawk Air Museum,” Fred says. He adds this is the second time he’s flown with Rob — “and I have a great time doing it.”

Fred is also the force behind the Airailimages Channel on YouTube.

