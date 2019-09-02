Cessna 177 hits deer on takeoff

The pilot reported that, during takeoff at the airport in Harrisonville, Missouri, he heard a “bang,” and “it felt as though the airplane hit a brick wall.”
He added that, during the climb, he examined the engine instruments, which appeared normal.
About 800′ above ground level, he looked out the left window and observed that the fixed left main landing gear was “oddly positioned up next to the seat/door.”
He contacted air traffic control, declared an emergency, and performed a “gear up” landing at the destination airport. The airplane sustained substantial damage to the left stabilizer.
It is likely the airplane hit a deer on the runway.
After the accident, the following was added to the Airport Facility Directory: “Deer and other wildlife on and in vicinity of airport.
Probable cause: A collision with a deer on the runway during the takeoff roll.
NTSB Identification: GAA17CA532
This September 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.