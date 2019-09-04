Picture of the Day: Let’s go camping

Barry Haines submitted the following photo and note: “My 11-year-old son Oliver hanging from the strut of 07T, the C-180 we get to fly. He kept himself entertained while getting our gear loaded at Lakefield Airport (KCQA) in Celina, Ohio, for a weekend on the Coldwater chain of lakes in Michigan.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.