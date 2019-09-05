General Aviation News

Flight instruction surveys now online

Boeing has partnered with OpenAirplane to learn about the pain points pilots have experienced in flight training.

“We want to know more about the experiences of flight schools, flight instructors, and students,” OpenAirplane officials said on the company’s Facebook page.

“Here are three surveys you can contribute to and (please!) share,” they add:

The survey should only take five minutes, and responses will be completely anonymous, officials add.

