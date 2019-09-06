FlightSafety adds drone course for first responders

FlightSafety now offers a specialized Civil/Government Services Remote Pilot Course.
The course, which features ground school and instructor-led hands-on flight training, presents scenarios relevant to specific missions, including those for first responders.
It also offers Safety Management Systems, Resource Management, Weather, and Fatigue Management training to help promote safety, and to develop leadership skills and teamwork, according to FlightSafety officials.
“These courses feature a set of comprehensive training elements designed to help drone pilots develop the skills and tools required by commercial and government UAS operators,” added Clint Strong, manager of FlightSafety’s Unmanned Systems Training Centers in Wichita and Las Vegas. “Completing these courses will help to establish a foundation that is needed for safe, reliable, and professional UAS operations.”
FlightSafety also provides Advanced Remote Pilot Series practical training courses, a Flight Risk Assessment Tool that is available through the App Store, as well as a series of eLearning courses. Professional Remote Pilot Fundamentals and sUAS Standards Instructor courses are conducted at FlightSafety’s Las Vegas Learning Center in conjunction with Praxis Aerospace Concepts.
