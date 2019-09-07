ROBOpilot makes first flight

A robotic pilot has successfully completed its first flight.

Conducted by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Center for Rapid Innovation (CRI) and DZYNE Technologies Incorporated, the two-hour flight of the Robotic Pilot Unmanned Conversion Program called ROBOpilot was launched Aug. 9, 2019, at Dugway Proving Ground in Utah.

“Imagine being able to rapidly and affordably convert a general aviation aircraft, like a Cessna or Piper, into an unmanned aerial vehicle, having it fly a mission autonomously, and then returning it back to its original manned configuration,” said Dr. Alok Das, CRI’s Senior Scientist. “All of this is achieved without making permanent modifications to the aircraft.”

ROBOpilot takes the controls of a 1968 Cessna 206.

ROBOpilot interacts with an aircraft the same way as a human pilot, according to officials.

For example, the system “grabs” the yoke, pushes on the rudders and brakes, controls the throttle, flips the appropriate switches, and reads the dashboard gauges the same way a pilot does, officials explain.

At the same time, the robot uses sensors, like GPS and an Inertial Measurement Unit, for situational awareness and information gathering. A computer analyzes these details to make decisions on how to best control the flight.

ROBOpilot also boasts a simple installation process, according to officials. Users remove the pilot’s seat and install a frame in its place, which contains all the equipment necessary to control the aircraft, including actuators, electronics, cameras, power systems, and a robotic arm.

A plane with ROBOpilot installed preparing for takeoff.

“ROBOpilot offers the benefits of unmanned operations without the complexity and upfront cost associated with the development of new unmanned vehicles,” Das said.

During the past year, AFRL and DZYNE designed, built, and tested ROBOpilot. Engineers demonstrated the initial concept in a RedBird FMX simulator, a full motion advanced aviation training device. ROBOpilot successfully completed simulated autonomous takeoffs, mission navigation and landings in the FAA-certified trainer.

See a video of the first flight below: