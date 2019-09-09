General Aviation News

Elks run into RV-8

As the pilot landed on the runway at the airport in Manzanita, Oregon, he noticed an elk running toward the nose of the RV-8.

He applied full throttle and climbed to avoid impact, but the propeller struck the elk.

The pilot shut off the engine, and the airplane descended to the runway. When the airplane touched down on the runway, a second elk collided with the airplane’s left wing.

The airplane veered to the left, and the right main landing gear collapsed. The airplane then veered to the right and came to rest on the right wing. The airplane sustained substantial damage to both wings.

The Airport Facility Directory for the airport stated that there was wildlife in the vicinity of the runway.

Probable cause: The airplane’s collision with two elks during landing.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA541

This September 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.

