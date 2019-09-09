New should harness STC approved for Cessna 150-152s

Alpha Aviation’s 3-point Diagonal Shoulder Harness STC kit for Cessna 150s and 152s has been approved by the FAA.

The STC, which uses OEM quality AmSafe restraint assemblies meeting TSO-C114, includes belt assemblies and hardware for the installation of 3-point diagonal shoulder harness restraints in the pilot and co-pilot positions, according to company officials.

Cessna 150, 150A, B, C, D and E aircraft will require this STC for the installation of nut plates to accommodate the addition of 3-point diagonal restraints, company officials note.

Cessna 150F, G, H, J and K have existing factory installed nutplates. The upgrade to 3-point diagonal Fixed Strap restraints does not require an STC as it is accomplished by minor change. The upgrade to 3-point diagonal inertial reel restraints will require this STC to accommodate the positioning of the inertial reels, officials explain.

Cessna 150L, M and 152 aircraft have existing factory installed nutplates. The replacement of the 3-point diagonal Fixed Strap diagonal restraints does not require an STC and can be accomplished by minor change. The upgrade to 3-point diagonal Inertial Reel equipped restraints will require this STC to accommodate the positioning of the reels.

A Cessna 152 (By FlugKerl2 via Wikimedia Commons)

The STC includes:

Two shoulder harnesses;

Fixed strap or inertial reel equipped;

Two new lap belts with buckles and end fittings;

All Required Hardware;

8130-3 Airworthiness Certificate and Certificate of Conformance;

Detailed Installation Manual with Drawings; and

Supplemental Type Certificate and STC Authorization.

The Fixed Strap STC Kit is $949 for two seats. The Inertial Reel Equipped STC Kit, which is expected to ship in mid-October, is $1,169 for two seats.

A Fixed Strap Replacement Shoulder and Lap Belt is $409 for one seat.

Stock colors are Black, Cruiser Grey and Fawn (Tan). Other colors are available at no additional cost.