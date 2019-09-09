Picture of the Day: Camping in the Idaho backcountry

Marian Jensen submitted the following photo and note: “Mike Latta, retired American Airlines captain, takes it easy after flying into Moose Creek, Idaho, for a C-180 backcountry camping trip. Life is tough.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.