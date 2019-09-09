Swift’s unleaded avgas available at KACT

WACO, Texas — Swift Fuels‘ UL94 unleaded avgas is now available at Texas Aero at the Waco Regional Airport (KACT).

“Offering UL94 to our customers is a key differentiator compared to many nearby FBOs that only sell 100LL (leaded) avgas,” said Barry Johnson, Vice President of Operations at Texas Aero. “This premium unleaded fuel affords our flight school client (Universal Flight Concepts) a superior cost advantage over others by extending our Lycoming engine maintenance to 100-hour oil change intervals vs. typical 25- or 50-hour intervals. Pilots have been excited ever since we announced our intention to offer this fuel. We believe our transient air traffic wanting to use this fuel will also grow our business.”

“Swift Fuels’ UL94 is the only commercially-available unleaded avgas in the US, it’s sold nationwide, it’s commercially insured for aviation, and pilots who use it love it,” added Chris D’Acosta, CEO for Swift Fuels.

According to Swift officials, more than 110,000 aircraft are already FAA-authorized to use the UL94 Avgas as a “drop-in ready” fuel assuming they have the appropriate Type Certificate or mogas STC. Swift UL94 is compliant with all ASTM D7547 avgas specifications and D4814 auto gasoline specifications.

UL94 avgas is not a full replacement for 100LL for higher compression engines. Only aircraft with engines requiring 94 motor-octane avgas or lower are compatible, which represents 65% of the US piston fleet, according to Swift officials.