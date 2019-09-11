Sporty’s introduces PJ2 Handheld COM Radio

Sporty’s has introduced the PJ2 Handheld COM Radio, which includes built-in headset jacks.

The patent-pending PJ2 is the only handheld aviation radio that can be connected to standard aviation headset plugs without using a special adapter, according to Sporty’s officials.

“The PJ2 is made exclusively for pilots – there are no menus, no wires, and no adapters,” says Sporty’s Vice President John Zimmerman. “Dedicated volume and squelch knobs are easy to adjust, even in turbulence, and the extra-large screen and backlit keypad make a big difference during an emergency.”

In addition to push-button frequency entry, the PJ2 has a last frequency button to quickly switch back and forth between tower and ground, or approach and CTAF.

It can also store 20 memory channels, which are easily recalled using the PJ2’s large, backlit screen. Pilots can even access NOAA weather radio stations for updated forecasts, company officials note.

Most pilots will use the included alkaline battery pack that uses six AA batteries for all-day power without worrying about rechargeable batteries or cords, Sporty’s officials said. The PJ2 is made to sit ready in a flight bag for weeks, then be ready to go at a moment’s notice, but a USB-C port on the side of the radio is also available as an option to power the radio, officials add.

The PJ2 comes with an alkaline battery pack, antenna, 100-240v wall plug, a USB-A to USB-C adapter cable, belt clip, and pilot’s guide. Headsets with standard twin plugs (PJ-055 and PJ-068) require no adapter; for Lemo/6-pin plug headsets, an adapter is available for $39.95.

The PJ2 COM Radio is available for $199.