ATC safety conference to be live-streamed

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) will host its annual Communicating For Safety Conference Sept. 16-18, 2019, bringing together air traffic controllers, other aviation safety professionals, pilots, FAA officials, members of both the U.S. and international aviation and air traffic control communities, and other special guests to discuss a wide range of safety and technology topics to make the U.S. National Airspace System (NAS) even safer.

The conference is being held at Bally’s in Las Vegas.

For those who can’t make the conference, a live webcast will begin Monday, Sept. 16, at noon PDT (3 p.m. EDT). The live webcast will continue through the 15th Annual Archie League Medal of Safety Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 18, which starts at 7:45 p.m. PDT (10:45 p.m. EDT).

Panel topics include training, weather, controller/pilot communications, runway safety, commercial space, UAS, and international collaboration.

The conference agenda is available here.

Hosted annually by NATCA, Communicating For Safety (CFS) focuses on safety, technology, and building relationships, as well as the air traffic needs of all members of the aviation community who are affected by the NAS. CFS began in 1999 with just 40 attendees. It has now become an internationally attended conference, with more than 1,500 aviation industry leaders and representatives coming together to discuss and improve safety.