Carb icing contributes to crash

The pilot reported that, while approaching the airport in Piqua, Ohio, the Cessna 182’s engine lost total power.
He performed a forced landing, and the airplane hit a cornfield.
A post-accident examination of the wreckage, including the fuel system, revealed no pre-impact anomalies that would have precluded normal operation.
The engine was started, and it operated normally.
Atmospheric conditions at the time of the accident were conducive to the accumulation of moderate icing at cruise power and serious icing at descent power. The total loss of engine power was likely due to an accumulation of carburetor ice while operating at a reduced engine power setting.
Probable cause: The accumulation of carburetor ice while operating at a reduced engine power setting, which resulted in a total loss of engine power on approach and a subsequent forced landing on unsuitable terrain.
NTSB Identification: CEN17LA376
This September 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.
