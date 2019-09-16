tailBeacon STC’d

uAvionix has received FAA Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approval for its tailBeacon integrated rear position light ADS-B OUT solution.

According to company officials, the tailBeacon can be installed in less than one hour, including documentation.

The tailBeacon system consists of a four TSOs:

ADS-B (TSO-C154c, Class B1S) GPS (TSO-C145e, Class Beta 1) Barometric altitude sensor (TSO-C88b) Position Light (TSO-C30c, Type III)

tailBeacon employs an initial STC for a single aircraft type (Cessna 172) with follow on installations to be conducted using the ADS-B Policy Memo. That FAA memo, “Installation Approval for ADS-B OUT Systems,” explains that after an initial STC is achieved for ADS-B OUT equipment, additional installations can be accomplished on aircraft not listed on the AML by an A&P with Inspection Authorization (IA), so long as the installation does not require airframe modification, company officials said.

This blanket approval requires only completion of a two-page FAA form known as a 337, with no authorizing signature. This is the same form and paperwork required if installed under the AML STC.

“Countless skyBeacon customers have installed their equipment using this memo, and it is a great example of the FAA being progressive to limit certification delays and installations costs,” company officials said in a prepared release.

Under the authority of the FAA Manufacturing Inspection District Office (MIDO), production of the tailBeacon began immediately after TSO authorization. Shipments will begin immediately. Price: $1,999.