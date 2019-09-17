Bird strike bends 172

The flight instructor reported that, while the student pilot was flying on downwind to the airport in Chino, California, he noticed a bird approaching the Cessna 172.
He took the flight controls from the student and banked left, but the airplane hit the bird.
The airplane landed without further incident, but sustained substantial damage to the left wing.
The FAA Airport Facility Diagram page for the airport stated, in part: “Birds and wildlife on and invof [in vicinity of] arpt.”
Probable cause: An in-flight collision with a bird while on downwind.
NTSB Identification: GAA17CA573
This September 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.
