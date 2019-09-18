Video: The nicest Zenith 701 ever built

The Experimental Aircraft Channel recently released a two-part video series on YouTube featuring Jon Humberd of Cleveland, Tennessee, and his Zenith Aircraft CH701 “SUPER 701,” as he has named it.

That was followed up a video from Sebastien Heintz, Zenith Aircraft‘s president, that features Humberd’s SUPER 701 competing at the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association STOL competition in Tullahoma, Tennessee, Sept. 14. Check out all three videos below: