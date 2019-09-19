Blue Line Aviation breaks ground on $13 million facility at KJNX

Blue Line Aviation, a flight school near Raleigh, N.C., has broken ground on its new training facility at Johnston Regional Airport (KJNX).

The $13-million project, a 40,531-square-foot training and hangar space, is expected to be finished in late 2020, when Blue Line will officially move its headquarters from Raleigh-Durham International Airport (KRDU), where it has been since its founding in 2012.

An artist’s rendering of the new Blue Line Aviation Complex.

Over the next 10 years, the Blue Line Aviation Complex is expected to create approximately 134 new jobs and employ approximately 300 people, according to company officials.

The new aviation complex will feature hangar space, a professional pilot training center, a restaurant and rooftop terrace, a simulator room, executive and administrative offices, briefing rooms, and technical services.

The restaurant will be home to “Flights,” owned by Chef Nate Roby and Colleen Roby, owners of “Simple Twist,” which has three locations in Johnston County, along with “Simple Twist Taproom” in Smithfield, North Carolina.