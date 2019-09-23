Pietenpol Pilgrimage

By JIM ROBERTS

Right before EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019 in July, more than 20 Pietenpol aircraft and their entourage descended on Brodhead Airport (C37) in Southern Wisconsin for a three-day celebration of all things Pietenpol.

Officially known as the Brodhead Pietenpol Association Reunion, the gathering brought together aviators from as far away as Texas, who enjoyed flying, fellowship, and Wisconsin delicacies provided by their host, EAA Chapter 431.

Douwe Blumberg enjoys an evening flight in his Pietenpol Air Camper “Re-Piet.”

Typically, the annual event occurs the weekend before EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, and this year it fell on July 18-21.

Thursday and Friday came with unusually hot and humid weather, and Saturday brought a fast-moving cold front with 50 mile-an-hour winds that had some pilots clinging to their planes for dear life. Like the storms that drenched Oshkosh, the rain fell in sideways sheets at Brodhead, but the fast-draining sandy soil was firm and flyable shortly after the rain passed.

Pietenpols come home to roost in their element at Brodhead Airport.

This grass roots aviation celebration harkens back to when Bernard Pietenpol, a self-taught mechanic and aircraft designer in Cherry Grove, Minnesota, first flew his two-place Air Camper in September 1927. At the time, newspapers were still lauding the recent heroics of a young aviator named Charles Lindbergh.

EAA Chapter 431 graciously hosts the annual Brodhead Pietenpol Association Reunion.

Though not as well-recognized today as Lindbergh, Pietenpol’s name and his airplane “for the common man” live on in the creations of talented builders and pilots.

Bill Liimatainen’s Ford Model A-powered Sky Scout.

The plans-built aircraft comes in two models, the two-seat Air Camper and the single-cockpit Sky Scout. Power can be anything from a water-cooled Model A Ford engine, an air-cooled Chevrolet Corvair motor, or a more conventional Continental powerplant. Plans are available from the Pietenpol Aircraft Company.

Kevin Purtee, of Minneola, Texas, shows off the lines of his Pietenpol Air camper, “(Whole Lotta) Rosie.”

Today the “Piet” has a loyal following, and the Brodhead Pietenpol Association numbers more than 550 enthusiasts worldwide, many of whom enjoyed this year’s reunion.

Pietenpol enthusiasts check out a beautiful Air Camper.

When not airborne on dawn patrol and sunset flights, builders and pilots re-kindled old friendships and attended forums on topics ranging from Wooden Structures and Adhesives to Pietenpols in Australia.

Pietenpol builders and pilots attend a forum presentation.

And certainly everyone enjoyed the well-groomed grass surfaces at Brodhead airport and the hospitality of EAA Chapter 431. Bernard Pietenpol would have felt right at home.